Meet six year old Clarissa!

During the coronaviruslockdown, she's been keeping busy by collecting Easter eggs for workers at her local hospital in Birmingham.

She's already collected 157 eggs for NHS staff like doctors and nurses.

We caught up with her to find out how she's managed to do it and why she thinks it's so important to help out.

