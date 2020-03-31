Elephant: Duchess Meghan's conservation film soon to be released on Disney Plus

Getty Images

Duchess Meghan's first film narration about elephant conservation will be released this week.

Disney Plus has confirmed that she'll be the narrator in the film Elephant, which follows the journey of an elephant mother and child as their herd travels across the Kalahari Desert.

The film comes out on Friday, and all of the money made from it will go to the conservation charity Elephants Without Borders.

Disney

Elephant focuses on three African elephants in particular, 40-year-old leader of the herd Gaia, her sister Shani, and young calf Homo, as they head off across the desert with their herd.

Conservation and the ivory trade

Getty Images

Protecting elephants is something Meghan's husband Prince Harry, and his brother Prince William, have campaigned about for a long time.

They are passionate about about protecting animals against poaching.

Getty Images

Prince Harry even spent three weeks in Malawi.

He was working on a project to protect threatened animals, in particular elephants, by moving hundreds of them to areas where numbers have fallen.

The world's elephants are currently in crisis.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Jenny finds out about the struggle facing Africa's elephants - and what's being done to stop it

Tens of thousands are being killed every year for their ivory tusks, which are illegally bought and sold by criminals around the world.

Results from the Great Elephant Census in 2015 found that almost 1 in 3 African elephants had vanished in just seven years.

In 2016 Newsround visited South Africa to learn more about elephant conservation and the ivory trade.

And we also went to meet some school children in who live near to nature reserves with elephants in.