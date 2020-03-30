Some of your favourite sporting events might be being called off, but Skateboard England weren't going to let coronavirus stop their National Championships from taking place!

The event had been due to take place in Manchester this weekend, but it was cancelled and replaced with an online contest.

Skateboarders had to film themselves completing a skill and the video with the most 'likes' claimed victory.

Ten-year-old Roxana Howlett won the women's Skateboard England 'virtual' National Championship title and 23-year-old Olympic contender Alex Decunah took the men's title.

Have a look at some of their moves!