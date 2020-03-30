play
Coronavirus: Prince Charles out of self-isolation and in 'good health'

Last updated at 14:44
Prince CharlesReuters

Prince Charles is out of self-isolation after seven days in quarantine.

The 71-year-old has been at his home in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus and showing mild symptoms.

A spokesman for the Prince of Wales said he was in good health, but would stick to the government's restrictions.

The Queen last saw Charles on 12 March, and officials at Buckingham Palace say she is well.

Prince of Wales greeting Pierce Brosnan (centre) with a Namaste gesture as he arrives at the annual Prince"s Trust Awards 2020 held at the London PalladiumPA Media
Prince Charles had been avoiding shaking hands at events he attended earlier in March

The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles' wife, will continue to self-isolate until the end of the week.

The Duchess was found to not have the virus, but will follow the same medical advice given to everybody in the UK, and stay inside for two weeks as someone she lives with has had the illness.

