Coronavirus: A medical expert thinks there might be signs the spread is slowing down

Getty Images

The spread of coronavirus in the UK looks like it might already be "slowing down a little bit", an expert has said.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a medical expert monitoring the outbreak, says the number of people getting the illness was still going up, but not as quickly as it had been.

The number of people going into hospital is one of the measures the government uses to understand how many people are ill.

It has been just over a week since schools were closed and people were asked by Prime Minster Boris Johnson to stay at home for all but the most essential reasons.

Professor Ferguson did warn that this was only an early sign, and there was not enough information yet to make firm statements.

There was also some good news on medical tests. He said the antibody tests - which is a type of test that can see if you have previously had Covid19 without realising it - would be ready to use within "days rather than weeks".

The government said at the weekend the first tests would go to people working in the NHS helping people who are ill.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said 20,000 people who used to work for the NHS have gone back to help doctors and nurses tackle the virus.