Which celebrity teacher gets your top marks?

Last updated at 09:07
Schools have been closed for one week now, while the government tries to stop the spread of coronavirus.

You might be missing your school teachers and their fun lessons, but there are lots of celebrities who are having a go at taking their place!

From PE to music lessons, cooking to dancing, tell us which celebrity teacher is your favourite!

Rank your favourite teachers below - and let us know who you picked in the comments.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

