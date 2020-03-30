Climate change: UK greenhouse gases emissions have fallen - for the seventh year in a row!

Getty Images

Greenhouse gas emissions in the UK have fallen for the seventh year in a row.

New information from the government shows that greenhouses gases are down because we're using a lot more renewable energy.

Greenhouse gases can be harmful to the planet - they are gases in Earth's atmosphere that trap heat.

Scientists say many of the changes to the Earth's climate are being directly affected by human activity - this means things that humans are doing, like burning oil and deforestation.

But we've got far more renewable energy sources now - things like wind farms and solar panels.

Wind power generated almost a fifth of the UK's electricity in 2019 - a lot of that was down to one of the biggest offshore wind farms in the world, which sits just off the Yorkshire coast.

Last year, the government said it wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions to almost zero by 2050 under a new plan to tackle climate change.

Because of the coronavirus lots of industries are using less energy, so greenhouse gas emissions might go down even further in 2020.

