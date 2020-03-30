play
Coronavirus: Send us your Stair Shuffle dance videos!

Last updated at 08:47
Hayley shows you how to do the stair shuffle

Have you been doing the Stair Shuffle Dance Challenge while you've been indoors? Well, we want to see how you do it!

The dance has been made famous by Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and hey boyfriend, Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, sharing a video of them doing the moves at home.

And of course, Newsround's Hayley has had a go too - have a watch and send us your clip.

