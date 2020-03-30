Coronavirus: Send us your Stair Shuffle dance videos!

Have you been doing the Stair Shuffle Dance Challenge while you've been indoors? Well, we want to see how you do it!
The dance has been made famous by Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and hey boyfriend, Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, sharing a video of them doing the moves at home.
And of course, Newsround's Hayley has had a go too - have a watch and send us your clip.
Are you ready to send your stuff?
Tips on what to send us
- Don't sendPersonal details
- Don't sendStuff with other people
- Don't sendAnything naughty
- Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here
If you cannot see where to upload, click here.