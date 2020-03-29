Coronavirus: William and Kate support new advice on mental health

Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have backed a new campaign that encourages people to look after their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

People in the UK - and in other parts of the world - have been told to stay at home and only go out if it's "absolutely necessary" in order to slow down the spread of the virus.

Prince William and Kate are now urging everyone to keep in regular contact with their friends and family via phone or video calls as this will help boost their mood.

They also suggest you stick to a regular daily routine and always get a good night's sleep.

The Royal couple said: "We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health."

"By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."

The advice comes from Public Health England (PHE) and also suggests we take up a new hobby or set achievable goals in order to combat anxiety and low moods while staying at home.

The advice also says:

Talk about your feelings - It is normal to feel anxious or worried during this time, so make your feelings heard. Often, sharing how you feel with a trusted adult or friend can make you feel better.

Look after your physical health - Many of you are doing this already. Whether it's joining in with virtual PE lessons or just running around in the garden with a footy for an hour, looking after your physical health has never been more important.

William and Kate have often talked about the importance of having good mental health, and helped launch the charity "Heads Together" back in 2016, along with Prince Harry, which aimed to end the stigma around mental health.