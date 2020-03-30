Minecraft Dungeons: From mobs to weapons - Here's what we know about the new game

Minecraft/Mojang/Microsoft

You may have seen some of your favourite YouTubers playing the new Minecraft game called Minecraft Dungeons.

It isn't quite ready to be released yet - we know it's coming sometime in spring 2020 - but the first beta testing round is already underway.

The company who make the game, Mojang, have been hosting closed beta testing, which offers a few select players the opportunity to test the game and report back to the manufacturer with their feedback.

These lucky players applied to be part of the testing last year, and have been able to check out the first few levels on their own or with a group of friends in multiplayer mode.

Every level will have a different layout, mob encounters, and loot drops.

Here's what we know so far...

What is Minecraft Dungeons?

Minecraft Dungeons is a new action-adventure Minecraft game inspired by dungeon crawlers.

Players are able to battle new mobs across lots of levels in either single-player or multiplayer mode, in a quest to defeat the evil Arch-Illager.

How will we be able to play the game?

Minecraft Dungeons will be released on Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox One.

How does combat work and can characters be customised?

Combat in Minecraft Dungeons happens in real-time with weapons, gear, and enchantments.

Weapons can be customized and there are no character classes - your power and abilities are based entirely on what you are equipped with at any given moment.

So if you're rocking a wizard staff you will have magical powers, or carry a sword and you can slash your way through creepers.

Players can also change the way they look from a range of skins.

Will there be mobs?

There are lots of new mobs in the game.

The Key Golem helps open locked doors, and the boss-like Redstone Monstrosity are just a few of them.

As well as classic mobs you already know and like Creepers, Skeletons and Endermen.