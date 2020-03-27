Lots of countries are either in lockdown, or have taken other special measures to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Italy was the first country in Europe to go into lockdown, with restrictions on movement rolled out across the country on 9 March.

Parents Jessica and Soren, and children Sophia and Sebastian live in Rome, and have now been on lockdown for more than three weeks.

They've been telling us what they enjoy most about homeschooling and spending more time as a family.