Saturday Night Takeaway: What to expect from Ant and Dec's final show of the series

ITV

Ant and Dec fans listen up! It's the finale of Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

It was meant to be presented from Disneyland Florida but the coronavirus outbreak has meant the show will be very different this year.

In fact, the programme has been pre recorded in the UK as we have all been told to social distance and stay at home.

Don't worry though, the guys promise there'll be something exciting in store for the last episode.

Ant and Dec tweeted after their last live show to tell fans to expect something different from the finale.

@itvtakeaway

The winners of their competition will still get to go to Disneyland in Florida but the trip will be postponed until things get back to normal.

A statement posted on Disney's official website read: "The wellbeing of all our guests and prize winners is our number one priority."

Will you be watching the finale? Let us know in the comments below.