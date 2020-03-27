Boris Johnson says he has 'mild symptoms' of coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

He will now self-isolate in Downing Street, but will continue to be in charge of the government's plans to tackle the virus.

He posted a video on social media with the caption:

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this."