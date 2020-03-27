Neighbours give eight-year-old the best birthday surprise
Sophia recently turned eight years old, but she wasn't able to have her cinema-themed birthday party as planned this year.
This is because people right across the UK are social distancing and self-isolating at the moment to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
However, this didn't stop her parents and neighbours from giving her a special birthday surprise she'll never forget!
Her entire street sang Happy Birthday to her and there was lots of clapping and cheering too.