Prime Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Last updated at 11:45
The UK's Prime Minister has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video posted on social media Boris Johnson said he has "mild symptoms".

A statement from Downing Street said: "He was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty".

Mr Johnson will self-isolate in Downing Street, but will still be in charge of the government's handling of the virus.

He added that he will be "working from home" and using "the wizardry of modern technology" to communicate with his team.

The PM also thanked key workers such as the police and teachers as well as NHS staff.

He described the Clap for our Carers applause on Thursday night as "very moving".

