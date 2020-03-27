AJ quits Strictly: How much do you know about dance star?

Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has announced he is quitting the BBC One show.

The dancer's spokesman said AJ is "going to follow his dreams" of presenting television programmes with his brother, reality TV star Curtis.

AJ joined the show in season 14, partnering with gymnast Claudia Fragapane. He went on to appear in three more series.

But how well do you know the dancer? Take part in our quiz and let us know how you get on in the comments!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.