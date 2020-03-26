Coronavirus: Can you spot your rainbow picture in our gallery?
Loads of you have been creating rainbows to put in your windows and outside to show support for your community and to help keep people smiling. Take a look at some of your colourful creations! First up is Darcey with a big painted rainbow and stay safe message. Her dog Toby wanted to get in the pic too!
Pierce has created not one but two rainbows, to brighten up the windows.
Sisters Ivy and Olive have drawn their rainbows to bring a smile to their neighbours!
Verity has thanked the NHS and all of its workers with her rainbow message.
Though most of you are at home now, if your parents are key workers then you will probably still be going to school. This massive rainbow's been made by children attending Tiverton Academy - bet their hands got messy!
And they're not just for windows - children who are going to All Saints CE Primary School have created this rainbow in the playground.
Back at home, Joshua has got crafty with his rainbow and made a colourful rainbow collage.
Isabeau and her sister have brightened up their windows with these lovely rainbows.
Brother and sister Ethan and Imogen are also wishing everyone well with their rainbows.
Hermione has this lovely rainbow with a smiley sun shining brightly.
Painting is a great thing to be doing at home and it's clearly putting a smile on people's faces!