Coronavirus: Minecraft to offer free lessons to help kids off school

@Minecraft

Many of you are at home at the moment because schools across the country have closed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

If you're at home and not able to go and see your friends and have normal lessons, then here's something that might help.

Minecraft are trying to make things easier for you by giving people free access to educational content online, so now you can play games and learn at the same time.

The game's developer, Mojang, announced that lessons will be available within a new category on the game's marketplace.

These official worlds will all be free-to-play, but there are also ten lessons from featured creators. They take people through topics ranging from renewable energy, to ancient Greece.

The worlds will be free to download until June 30 and the company say they're doing it "to help keep young minds sharp and stimulated".

Minecraft is one of the world's most played games.

It's played by well over 100 million people every month, many of them children.

@mojang Kids will be able to take a virtual look inside the International Space Station

Do you think this is a good idea and would like to see more games developers do this? Let us know in the comments below.