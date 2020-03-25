Coronavirus: Nintendo donates 9,500 facemasks to medical helpers in the United States

Nintendo

Nintendo has donated 9,500 facemasks to people helping with the coronavirus response in the United States.

The facemasks were part of the Nintendo's" emergency preparedness planning" and were bought a long time ago in case staff needed the equipment.

After the coronavirus outbreak started stretching medical in the region, the company got in touch with the fire and rescue services in the state of Washington about making a donation.

They donated the N95 masks to the local medical responders to help with the coronavirus outbreak.

The N95 facemasks help to filter out air particles when breathing, and were recently used by many people in Australia during the bushfires.

A spokesman for the city of North Bend said the community, "deeply appreciate the generous donation from Nintendo".