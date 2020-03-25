Purple Day: What is it?

Getty Images

People all over the world use Purple Day to raise awareness of a condition called epilepsy.

It takes place on 26 March each year.

It's also a chance for people to raise money for charities which support people with epilepsy.

How did Purple Day start?

Lisa Marie Noseworthy/Purple Day Cassidy Megan (left) came up with the idea for Purple Day

The idea came from a young girl in Canada called Cassidy Megan in 2008.

She has epilepsy and wanted others with it to know that they're not alone.

Cassidy also wanted more people to talk about the condition and to bust myths that people might have about it.

I wanted people around the world to come together and teach others about epilepsy. Cassidy Megan , Purple Day founder

Why the colour purple?

The colour purple was chosen because lavender is the international flower of epilepsy.

Lots of people wear purple clothes, bake purple treats and some buildings are even lit up in the colour to mark the day.

Getty Images This bridge in Mumbai, India was lit up for Purple Day in 2018

What's happening this year?

Usually fundraising events, such as non-uniform days and bake sales take place.

This year is a bit different because people are having to stay at home due to the coronavirus.

Instead, charities are encouraging people to mark the day digitally, for example setting up pages on social media to raise money.

Another idea from the Epilepsy Society is for people to simply talk more about the condition.

This might mean sending a text or video calling friends and family to tell them that they're marking the day and why they're doing it.