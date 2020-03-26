Coronavirus: Send in your Clap for our Carers videos

Getty Images

People around the UK are being encouraged to take part in a huge round of applause on Thursday night.

It's so everyone can show their support and appreciation for all those working hard in the NHS.

People getting involved in Clap for our Carers can give a big round of applause from their gardens, front doors, balconies and windows at 8pm.

