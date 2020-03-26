Coronavirus: Send in your Clap for our Carers videos

play
People around the UK are being encouraged to take part in a huge round of applause on Thursday night.

It's so everyone can show their support and appreciation for all those working hard in the NHS.

People getting involved in Clap for our Carers can give a big round of applause from their gardens, front doors, balconies and windows at 8pm.

Are you going to be joining in? If so, we'd love to see how you've got involved.

You can upload your videos using these links and don't forget you can also post your comments below.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

