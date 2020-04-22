A primary school in London has some budding young film fans.

Pupils at the school made their own short film called 'Out of Bounds' and they were nominated for 'Best Film: 11 years and under category' by Into Film, a film award association.

The film is about two school children who decide to pop to the shop during break time for some sweets, but they have no idea of the chaos that happens whilst they are away.

Daisy, who was an assistant director for the film said: "Other children should get involved with film making because it's a really fun experience and you realise how much hard work you have to put in."

Watch the video to meet all the cast and crew.

This was filmed before social distancing rules were introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic.