Joe Wicks is getting the nation moving.

Every morning Joe is doing an online PE class for you all, to wake you up and get you moving in the mornings.

Some of you have been telling us how you have already been getting involved and working out with Joe.

Joe told CBBC: "Exercise always makes you feel happy, it lifts your mood and gives you energy."

Blue Peter asked Joe for his favourite five exercises and here he shows you how to do them at home without needing any equipment at all.

You may have tried the Joe Wicks workout, but Blue Peter want to see what else you are doing to keep yourself busy at home - take a look here and you can even send in a video of your own at-home exercise routine.