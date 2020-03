Evie, Jenson and Mylo have been telling us what it's like living with epilepsy.

They've been sharing their experiences with the condition to mark Purple Day.

Jenson talks about taking medicine every day and night, while Evie takes hers each morning.

Mylo adds: "I want you to treat me like everyone else, epilepsy might stop me doing some things but I won't let epilepsy beat me."

Here are their stories.