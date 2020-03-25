play
Coronavirus: What books are you reading at the moment?

With most of us spending a lot more time indoors at the moment, it's a good chance to read more.

But sometimes it can be hard to know which book to choose.

Maybe you're re-reading a favourite story, or perhaps you've just finished one you've been eyeing up for a while!

We want to know and we're sure lots of other children will also be keen to get some recommendations.

So, send us a short video of you with your book, tell us what it's called and a sentence explaining why you like it.

It might be that you loved the ending (but don't give away any spoilers!) or perhaps you were a big fan of the main character. Maybe you really liked the illustrations in it?

You can upload your videos using these links and don't forget you can also post your suggestions in the comments section below too.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

