Like the Doctor's arch enemy, The Master, once said, "what this country really needs, right now, is a doctor." And it seems fans of Doctor Who agree.

While real-life doctors and nurses work really hard to make sure people get better from Coronavirus, the rest of us have been told to stay indoors.

So Dr Who superfans, known as Whovians, living across the world all came together to watch classic episodes, at the same time as a way to socialise while isolating.

The idea of a mass rewatching of episodes came from Emily Cook, a writer and journalist for Doctor Who Magazine. She wanted something that would bring fans together during a time of self-isolation.