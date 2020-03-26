Skating sensation Sky Brown was set to become Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the Tokyo 2020 games.

However, the 11-year-old will now have to wait until July next year to compete at the Olympics. The games have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sky shared her thoughts with Newsround on how the postponement has affected her Olympic dreams, the importance of looking after one another and what she's been up to while social distancing at home.