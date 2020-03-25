Getty Images

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesman said he is displaying mild symptoms but "remains in good health".

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, has been tested too but doesn't have the virus.

Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral, one of the Queen's properties.

The Queen last saw him on 12 March, but she's in "good health".

Buckingham Palace said the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen's husband, wasn't at that meeting, and that the Queen was now "following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare".

A statement from the Palace said: "In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."