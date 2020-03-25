Coronavirus: Authors and celebrities reading stories online for you

Getty Images/savewithstories 'Spiderman', Lupita and Josh have all been sharing their favourite stories

Since cities and countries around the world have started to go into lockdown to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many people have come together online to help spread a little joy.

From virtual football matches, to young fitness gurus and even learning languages with K-pop stars people have been spreading positivity online - and helping to beat the boredom!

Now authors and celebrities have been reading their favourite tales online to share their love for books with story fans across the world.

Check out who's been joining in below!

Do you wanna hear a snowman?

josh gad/twitter Actor Josh Gad has started his own book club

Actor Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in Disney's Frozen, has started his own book club on social media called the #GadBookClub.

Since 13 March he has been reading one of his favourite stories each night.

So far he has read, The Day The Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt, and The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein.

Authors in audio

David Walliams David Walliams is giving his audio stories away for free

David Walliams and other authors like Oliver Jeffers have also been reading out their books online.

David will release 30 free audio stories over the next 30 days!

The first story 'The Terrible Triplets' is available to listen to on his website now.

As well as that, Irish author Oliver Jeffers has been live streaming his stories every weekday, as part of his 'Stay at home story time'.

Reading and raising for charity

Savewithstories/instagram Hollywood stars Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner are reading to raise money for charity

Actors Amy Adams, from Disney's Enchanted, and Jennifer Garner launched 'Save With Stories' a charity account on Instagram where celebrities read stories to help raise money to help children's charities.

So far special guests have included singer Camilla Cabello, Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong'o and actor Noah Centineo.

Jennifer and Amy teamed up with charities Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to help raise money for kids at home who need food, books, and more.

Bookworm or Spiderman?

James Spain Here is a picture of James in his Spiderman costume

Is that Spiderman? Well not really, it's a man named James Spain.

He started reading stories dressed as Spiderman for his daughter, then decided to share them on his social media.

Now thousands of people look forward to his stories each night, and he said he's so happy he can bring smiles to people's faces.