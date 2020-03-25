David Walliams to release one audio story per day - for the next 30 days!

Getty Images

Because of the coronavirus, some children have been asked to stay at home rather than go to school.

And now there's a lot of time to fill! So David Walliams has released 30 free audio stories for children to listen to.

The author tweeted to his followers that one story a day will be available every day for the next 30 days.

Getty Images

The first story is already available.

It's called The Terrible Triplets and forms part of his 2018 book The World's Worst Children 3, a book that features a collection of hilariously horrible children!

Walliams will release recordings of extracts from his books every day at 11am. He has written lots of books for kids, including The Boy in the Dress and Ganstga Granny.

David Walliams

Walilams tweeted: "Those stuck at home with their kids may be able to relate to 'The World's Worst Children'. I'll be releasing an audio story every day for the next 30 days for free. First up is The Terrible Triplets! Enjoy. xxx"