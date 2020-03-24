How to BOSS being stuck at home!

Most Schools are closed. Parks are out of action for a while. Your getting yourself set to hang around at home... for a while.

So what's the best way to keep clear of the coronavirus outbreak at home, while keeping your studies, mind, exercise and rest time on point?

Newsround asked some experts for their tips on how you can boss your time while stuck at home.

From staying active, looking after your mental health and relaxing in front of a good boxset - it's all in there.

Organising your school work

First up - what's the best way to do your school work at home?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to boss your schoolwork

We spoke to Graham Alcott, he's a productivity expert - which basically means he's really good at being organised.

Graham told Newsround: "Find a corner in your room that's going to be your dedicated place where you do your work.

He added: "Put your phone away. Give it to one of your parents or lock it in a drawer."

What about wearing school uniform? Graham reckons this is a great idea.

"Wear your uniform so everyone knows not to disturb you and make sure you create a daily timetable."

Looking after your mental health

Being stuck indoors can be boring and frustrating, what's the best way to look after your mental health?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to boss your mental health

Newsround spoke to Dr Radha Modgil: "If you're worried or scared, use that imagination for the better.

"You might want to paint something or create a song," she added.

How to stay active

It's really important to stay active too.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to boss your staying active

Online P.E lessons are a great way to get motivated and they can be really fun and silly, especially if you get your parents involved!

Talking of checking thing out online...

...aaaaand relax

When it comes to winding down and chilling out, there's nothing better than getting lost in a good box set, series or film.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to boss relaxing while you're stuck at home

What are your tips for bossing your day at home? Let us know in your comments below.