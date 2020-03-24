Lots of kids will be at home more than they usually would be because of the coronavirus outbreak, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring.

One six-year-old in the USA decided to come up with his own exercise routine to pass the time and stay healthy.

He's called Austin, and he's a bit of a celebrity in America. He's previously used his pocket money to help the homeless and his ambition is to become President of the United States one day.

But for now, he's trying to help other kids who are self-isolating with this home exercise routine.