Coronavirus: Clap for our Carers - what's it all about?

Getty Images Healthcare workers in Spain responded to applauses from Spanish police and citizens for their hard work

People in the UK are being encouraged to take part in a huge round of applause to show their appreciation for all those working in the NHS.

The Clap for our Carers campaign is asking for as many people as possible to clap their hands together on Thursday 26 March at 8pm to thank all doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists and other NHS staff working hard to help those affected by the coronavirus.

People across the UK can clap from their gardens, front doors, and balconies to show their support.

Instagram/@clapforourcarers.co.uk The group have shared a poster ahead of the event

A number of celebrities have shown their support for the campaign including David and Victoria Beckham.

Getty Images David and Victoria Beckham will be joining in with the Clap for our Carers event on Thursday

Victoria shared the poster for the event with her 28.1 million followers saying:

"Words can't describe how thankful we are for all the bravery and hard work of the healthcare workers during this uncertain time. Let's all join together next week on March 26 to show our gratitude and solidarity with those on the frontline."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also backed the event.

Getty Images People have also showed their appreciation for healthcare staff in Spain

Residents in other European countries including Spain, France and Italy have taken part in similar rounds of applause to show gratitude for the work of their healthcare workers at this challenging time.