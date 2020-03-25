Do you love to sing? Well, choirmaster Gareth Malone has created an online place to make music together and he wants your videos.

With many music events being cancelled due to coronavirus, Gareth is asking the public to help save music.

He wants people to download a song, sing a version themselves and send it back to him. He will then put them all together to create a big chorus of people singing.

Gareth told Newsround: "Music is not cancelled and this is a great way to make everyone feel better."

Watch this to find out more!