Disney+: When does new streaming service come out in the UK?

Lots of people have been looking forward to the launch of Disney+ and for those of you who've been eagerly anticipating its launch, the wait is nearly over.

The streaming service available in the UK and Ireland will officially launch on 24 March 2020.

Disney says the platform will give viewers the chance to stream lots of family-friendly movies and TV series.

Getty Images Subscribers will be able to watch content from the Disney, Pixar and Marvel brands

It joins the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime, but unlike these platforms, the service has been developed with kids in mind. None of the films and episodes on offer will be rated above a 12A.

Those who sign up to the service will be able to access content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

The platform will also allow viewers to watch never-before-seen content, but there'll be plenty of classics available too including films like Beauty and the Beast, The Muppet Movie, Finding Nemo, Toy Story 1, 2, 3 and 4 and the hugely successful Frozen.

What else can viewers expect?

Disney announced it will reduce its video streaming quality in Europe to help limit the impact on the internet. This means people watching content on Disney+ may notice a slight difference in video quality.

Many adults and children are now working and learning from home to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, but this also means more people will be accessing the internet from their houses.

This additional demand on broadband, which is what we need to connect to the internet, could cause problems.

Facebook, Netflix, Amazon and Apple have also said they'll be reducing the quality of their videos for now.

