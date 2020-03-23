Coronavirus: McDonald's, Nando's and other big companies temporarily close

Getty Images

Huge food companies like Nando's and McDonald's are temporarily closing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

People won't be able to eat in or take food away from either restaurant, from today. McDonald's said: "This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers."

Nando's said that any remaining food will be given away to "those who need it most across the community".

They're not the only companies to announce temporary closures.

Other food and drinks outlets like Costa Coffee, Starbucks and Patisserie Valerie are closing their shops.

And big shops like IKEA, John Lewis, Topshop and Oxfam have also said they'll be shutting down for a while.

The closures follow government advice that people should be using social distancing to help stop the spread of coronavirus - that means keeping away from other people and public spaces.

Some restaurants are offering discounts for people who work in the NHS.Costa Coffee says it will "do its best" to keep stores open in hospitals for NHS staff.