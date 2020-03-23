play
Tell us about your new timetable now schools have closed

Last updated at 08:41
doing schoolwork at homeGetty Images

Schools have closed a little bit earlier than expected because of the coronavirus outbreak.

So how are you spending your free time? Do you still have work to do? Do you have a timetable to stick to? What's on it - and what's your favourite part?

school writingGetty Images

Remember that now schools have closed, Newsround has made a few temporary changes to its bulletin, make sure you know when the times are here, and remember we will always have loads about what's going on in the world on our website every day.

Let us know what your new timetable looks like in the comments.

  • I am doing maths with bitesize and then English and then P.E and then newsround

  • I have planned out a timetable for a whole week and I have a special binder to put my work in. Even if I am not at school, I am still doing all the work I am supposed to.

  • My schedule looks like this ;

    6.00 = wake up and get ready

    9.00 = RE

    10.00 = maths

    12.00 = lunch

    1.00 = english

    2.00/3.00 = french ( optional ) till 3.15

    Art

    4.00 = PE

    5.00 = Email miss

    6.00 = Chill!

    6.45 = watch Malory towers on CBBC (only on Mondays )

  • We have an easy schedule with only reading, grammar and maths to do with the rest of the day our free time.

  • I still have LOADS of homework , but my timetable is the same I’ve got science first lesson at 9:30 ! .today I have science ,Welsh,religious education , maths and English . My favourite part is Science by far because I got a level 7 but I’m most exited for music because we have to collect household items and make a song with them and preform it !!!!!

  • So right now it is 9am so I got changed set out my books and now I am looking for work that my teachers set me. I am starting with science then going to English to maths and then I'm doing art spellings and all those things! I have a question? Do you have anything got to do with maths and things? -Axis

  • It is almost like school's, but I have more varied lessons. Like, I have baking each week! And music AND French! Art aswell! Also, I have all the normal lessons like English, math, science, history, geography, R.E., and P.S.H.E.

    • U18184923 replied: Hi I would like to know what P.S.H.E is I don’t really know what it is ?
      Thank you !

  • I am going to do the workout with Joe wicks daily, and I work from my grammar,punctuation and spelling and maths study books. I have two lessons in the afternoon.

  • I am doing my lessons but from home as I have google classroom. But I am planning to play with my toys, practice dancing and watch CBBC in my free time!

