Tell us about your new timetable now schools have closed

Schools have closed a little bit earlier than expected because of the coronavirus outbreak.
So how are you spending your free time? Do you still have work to do? Do you have a timetable to stick to? What's on it - and what's your favourite part?
Remember that now schools have closed, Newsround has made a few temporary changes to its bulletin, make sure you know when the times are here, and remember we will always have loads about what's going on in the world on our website every day.
Let us know what your new timetable looks like in the comments.
U18184931
ChocoBunny
TheScriptFan
6.00 = wake up and get ready
9.00 = RE
10.00 = maths
12.00 = lunch
1.00 = english
2.00/3.00 = french ( optional ) till 3.15
Art
4.00 = PE
5.00 = Email miss
6.00 = Chill!
6.45 = watch Malory towers on CBBC (only on Mondays )
