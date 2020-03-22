Coronavirus: Astronaut Chris Hadfield's tips on self-isolation

Dave J Hogan

"Take care of yourself, take care of your family and friends, take care of your spaceship."

Former astronaut Chris Hadfield has posted a video giving his top tips for people who are self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

Chris has been to space three times and was commander of the 35th mission on the International Space Station in 2013.

A video of him singing and playing the guitar to a David Bowie song in space has now had more than 45 million views on YouTube! (check it out below!)

As an astronaut he had to spend some time self-isolating before going on space missions - to make sure he didn't get sick before going into space.

As well as that, whilst in space astronauts can spend months away from their family and friends, so it can sometimes get a bit lonely or boring.

Here are Chris' top tips for self-isolation...

Understand the risks

Get knowledgeable! Chris suggests checking trusted sources for information on what's happening in the world, and learning about how things could affect your family and friends.

Set yourself goals

Whether they are small daily tasks or long term goals, Chris recommends giving yourself a list of things to do to keep yourself busy, and have something to look forward to!

Constraints?

Chris thinks it's important to take the time to think about any blockers that might prevent you from doing the things you want to do, and figuring out a way around them.

Take action!

Do it! Have fun learning a new skill - learn how to play a new instrument, a new language, write a story, paint a picture or read a book! The world is your oyster!