Coronavirus: Shops, restaurants and cafes to shut

Last updated at 17:47
boris-johnson.Getty Images
Boris Johnson has announced new plans to help stop the spread of the virus

The government have announced their latest steps in the plan to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

They've asked that places like cafes, pubs and restaurants shut as soon as they can - except for those selling takeaway food.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said these places, and theatres, cinemas, gyms and leisure centres should close "as soon as they reasonably can".

high-street.Getty Images
Shops, restaurants and cafes will shut to help stop the spread of the virus

Mr Johnson said the situation will be reviewed each month.

The government also announced they will pay 80 per cent of the wages of those people unable to work because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Prime Minister said the new closures, combined with other steps being taken in the UK would save "literally thousands of lives" if the public paid attention to the advice from government.

