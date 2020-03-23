Coronavirus: Animals takeover cities during self-isolation

Getty Images

In many countries people have been told to stay at home to try and stop the spread of coronavirus, which means far fewer people are out and about.

And when humans are away, the animals come out to play!

Lots of creatures, from fish and ducks to deer and monkeys, have been making appearances in places you wouldn't normally expect to see them.

Some have come to big towns and cities in search of food, while others look like they're making the most of their freedom with humans out of the picture.

Deer

Getty Images

In Nara Park, a popular Japanese attraction, more than a thousand deer can roam freely throughout the year with tourists often lining up to feed them.

But because of travel restrictions and quarantine measures, there's now fewer people around which had led to deer wandering into the city in search of food.

Photos and videos posted on social media have shown herds of 10 to 15 deer wandering through city streets and subway stations, dodging traffic and eating people's potted plants.

Monkeys

Getty Images

It's not unusual to see monkeys on the street in Thailand, but there have been a lot more than normal about recently as they've been coming in search of food.

Tourists who normally keep them well-fed are staying away due to the coronavirus outbreak, which led to hundreds of monkeys running around the roads, fighting over scraps.

So many monkey were seen on the streets of Lopburi that people were making comparisons with scenes from Planet of the Apes!

Fish

Getty Images

People who live in the city of Venice in Italy have reported seeing fish and ducks in the canals after coronavirus lockdown left the streets and famous canals empty.

There's also been a visible improvement in the quality of the water, which now looks crystal clear.

It's thought this is partly due to the big reduction in boats, which kick sediment to the surface, making the water darker and more murky.

Sheep and horses

Getty Images We're used to seeing sheep out and about in country areas, but they're not normally spotted in busy towns and cities

With Italy one of the country's with the strictest lockdown measures, fish aren't the only ones to be making an appearance.

Italians have also seen sheep and horses wandering around without a shepherd or rider in sight.

Un-baa-lievable!

Wild boar

Getty Images

In some countries it's not unusual to see boars roaming around in public.

The Spanish city of Barcelona is another place where they've been spotted over the past few years, but now that there's even fewer people around, the boars are making the most of their freedom.

People on lockdown have been posting on social media with stories of seeing the wild animals bolding strolling through quiet, deserted streets.