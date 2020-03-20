Ant and Dec ask Saturday Night Takeaway fans to get involved from home

Getty Images

Ant and Dec are asking people to get involved with Saturday Night Takeaway from their living rooms as the show will be filmed without a live studio audience.

ITV made the decision to record the show minus its audience because of coronavirus safety fears.

It's the first time the programme will be filmed without a live audience in its long-running history.

Saturday Night Takeaway is just one of the TV shows this weekend that will look a bit different, with the Voice and Britain's Got Talent also removing the live elements of their shows.

The live audience is really important element of Ant and Dec's show, so they've come up with another way for people to interact.

They're asking fans of the show to film videos of themselves and their family and send them in for their End of the Show Show segment.

Twitter

Writing on social media, Ant and Dec said: "#SaturdayNightTakeaway NEEDS YOU!

"We have no studio audience this week so we want YOU, the audience at home, to be the stars of the #EndOfTheShowShow…..

"Film (in landscape) yourself, your family, your pets, whatever, dancing along to @ollymurs Dance With Me Tonight at home, for at least 1 min…..then SUBMIT it to us."

ITV

A spokesperson for the show said: "Our priority is safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved.

"The team are looking forward to bringing our viewers a brilliant show on Saturday evening."

Filming on a lot of popular TV shows has stopped and the semi-final and the final of The Voice have been postponed.