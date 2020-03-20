Fifa 20: Massive Spanish football tournament

EA Sports/@G2Esports

A player from every team in Spain's top football division will battle it out in a massive Fifa 20 tournament.

With Spain in lockdown because of the coronavirus, players from teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have a lot of time on their hands.

Now they've come up with a way to stay competitive and give fans something to watch.

The tournament starts on Friday 20 March and the draw has been based on a club's current standing in the real-life league.

That means teams currently sitting 1-12 in the table will get a bye on Friday while teams 13-20 play each other to determine the best four out of them.

The final of the tournament will be held on Sunday.

The players

Winger Marco Asensio is Real Madrid's representative for the tournament.

Sergi Roberto will step up for Barcelona and Marcus Llorente is playing for Atletico Madrid - two weeks after his goals took his side through to the next round of the Champions League in real life!

Manchester United fans might remember Adnan Januzaj. The forward will be Real Sociedad's representative.

The tournament is going to be live on streaming service Twitch.

It's hoped that people will donate money, and that money can then be used to help tackle coronavirus.

Who do you think is going to win? Let us know in the comments below.