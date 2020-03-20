Maya, 12, and Rosa, who is 9, live in Rome in Italy where the country is under coronavirus lockdown - but that hasn't stopped them having lessons.

Every day they log on for their online classes, have music and PE lessons set by their teacher, and at break-time ride their bikes and play football in the garden.

Check out their tips for other kids doing school from home:

You can also find out what lockdown has been like for 11-year-old Evie, who also lives in Italy and Eabha who lives in Dublin, Ireland.