What are you doing for your last day of school together?

For many of you today will be your last day in school for a few weeks.

Maybe today has lots of mixed feelings for you - are you looking forward to spending more time with your family? Are you worried abut missing your friends?

If today is your last day of school together for a while, we want to know what is happening for you and your class.

What do you plan to do while you are not in school? Or if you're staying in school, how do you think it might be while many of your classmates are away?

