What are you doing for your last day of school together?

Last updated at 07:15
Getty Images

For many of you today will be your last day in school for a few weeks.

Maybe today has lots of mixed feelings for you - are you looking forward to spending more time with your family? Are you worried abut missing your friends?

If today is your last day of school together for a while, we want to know what is happening for you and your class.

What do you plan to do while you are not in school? Or if you're staying in school, how do you think it might be while many of your classmates are away?

Let us know in the comments below or your teacher can contact us at newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk.

The UK isn't the first country to close its schools! Check out Evie's advice on what it's like being off school for a while.

  • I’m so sad

    [See Advice Below]

    You sound like you need to talk to someone about what you are going through at the moment. You could speak to a family member, a friend, a guardian or a teacher.

    If there is no one you feel you can speak to then there are advice helplines here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/cbbc/findoutmore/advice-helplines

    Try to talk to someone as soon as possible. It might surprise you how much better it feels when you share a problem.

    CBBC

  • Hi Newsround! About school we're having a party and non uniform day ( yay! ) It's good as you get to play with your friends before we leave!
    BP Dancing Gymnast 🎂

  • I’m am spending time at my house

