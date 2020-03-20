Kids ask Norway's PM: 'Why does coronavirus mean I can't celebrate my birthday?'

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has held a special news conference to answer questions from children about the coronavirus .

Answering the question about birthday parties, the Norwegian Minister for family said people shouldn't gather together to celebrate events because that's one way the virus can be spread.

But said: "You can be a bit extra creative and try to celebrate via FaceTime or think of another way to celebrate that you think is good."

Prime Minister Erna Solberg added: "And I also think that if someone in the class has a birthday, all the others should call and sing a birthday song - individually. To have something to do."