Newsround bulletin times are changing - here's what you need to know

As a lot of you will be learning from home because of many schools shutting, we've made a few changes to our bulletin times temporarily.

You might want to stay in bed a bit longer because you won't be travelling to school or maybe you need time to have your breakfast.

So from Monday 23 March, while the schools are shut, the bulletin will be on at 9.15am, 12.10pm and 4pm during the week to spread them throughout the day.

Your favourite presenters will still be with you every day with the latest news as well as lots on the environment, entertainment, gaming and tonnes of tips and advice on keeping busy and happy at home.

"Changing the bulletin times will ensure kids can keep informed and up to date as well as enjoying some light-hearted relief," said Newsround editor Paul Plunkett.

tips if you're worried about coronavirus

Some of what you see or hear about coronavirus might sound confusing or scary, but remember it's normal to have some worries about a big story like this.

If you feel like your worries are too much talk to an adult you trust, you can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 for free at any time.