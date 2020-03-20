Coronavirus: Kids in Norway ask prime minister their questions

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. One child asked the prime minister: 'Why can't I celebrate my birthday?'

"Can I see my friends" and "Why am I not allowed to celebrate my birthday?" - these were some of the questions children in Norway have been asking their prime minister about the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg held a special news conference to answer questions from children in Norway.

Like the UK, Norway has introduced lots of changes to try and limit the spread of the virus.

She told children it was OK to feel scared during the "special days" of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Norwegian government has closed schools, universities and nurseries, except for children of key workers like nurses and doctors.

Most children have been staying at home and meeting friends and relatives, especially elderly ones, as little as possible.

Getty Images Norway, like many other countries, has shut schools in response to the coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Solberg said: "Because of the coronavirus, our lives have become very different - both for adults and for children. Everyone who can stay at home should do so at all times.

"I know that many children think it is scary, and I understand that very well. It is OK to be scared when so many things happen at the same time."

The Norwegian government said it held the event because it knows "many children have questions about the coronavirus."

For half an hour, she and her team answered questions submitted by kids across the country.

Other questions asked were: "How long will it take to make a vaccine?" and "How can we celebrate national day?"

The country's national day on May 17 is a celebration of children, with school parades throughout the country - but these been called off to prevent big crowds of people coming together.

Getty Images Norway has national day parades all over the country, full of children from local schools, often in marching bands

She suggested people could still mark the special day, even if the celebrations take place in a different way than normal.

One child, also asked the Prime Minister if she was worried she would get the virus, saying: "If you get sick, who will be the substitute for you?"

"I am not too scared to be sick because I think I have pretty good health. But we must all be aware that we can become sick. I will try to communicate via skype and phone.

"If I get so sick that I can't... We have a long line of substitutes. If something happens, there is always someone who can control the country."