play
Watch Newsround

The pop stars entertaining fans at home

With lots of concerts and musical festivals being cancelled because of coronavirus, artists have been turning to the internet to reach out to their fans.

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato have come up with a way to keep their Instagram followers entertained – with Miley launching a online chat show.

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello have announced they are to perfom a concert online very soon and stars like Pink, John Legend, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin have all given special video performances, live streaming them on Instagram.

Watch more videos

Video

The pop stars entertaining fans at home

Video

Coronavirus: How to wash your phone safely

Video

Happy News

Video

Advice if you're worried about the coronavirus

Video

Italians sing together from their windows

Video

Strange News

Video

Coronavirus: 'Having no school is boring'

Video

Keepy-uppy king completes Siberia challenge

Video

Coronavirus: Joining your science class from your bedroom

Video

What everyday life is like in Italy under coronavirus rules

Video

The girl campaigning for more diversity in books

Video

Can you guess the Pixar characters from the drawings?

Video

Coronavirus: Will schools close? Can my pet get it? Big questions answered

Video

'I've got stronger and more confident'

Video

'Could I be Prime Minister?'

Video

International Women's Day: Who inspires these celebrities?

Video

Why Marcus Rashford is learning sign language for a poetry contest

Video

What do you think about books and reading?

Video

Five tips if you're feeling worried about climate change

Video

Are climate change worries keeping you awake?

Video

Meet the UK's Eurovision entry

Video

Coronavirus: All you need to know about quarantine and self-isolation

Video

How to wash your hands

Video

Secondary school: Did you get your first choice?

Video

What do young British kids think of protesting with Greta Thunberg?

Video

'The world of sport isn't doing enough for the environment'

Video

How to cope when you can't go to school because of coronavirus

Video

What's it like celebrating your birthday every four years?

Video

Why are girls so embarrassed about their period?

Video

Your Planet

Video

What's life like for kids in the Amazon?

Video

Floods: 'I was completely cut off'

Video

The Sikh temple that's gone plastic-free

Video

Turning old mattresses into gardens

Video

Take a sneak peek at the brand new £20 note

Video

Pure joy of dog reunited with astronaut owner

Video

What's it like to spend nearly a year in space?

Video

Sonic the Hedgehog: Hacker meets Dr Robotnik

Top Stories

empty-classroom.

Coronavirus: Schools in the UK to close

medical-staff-celebrate-in-wuhan

China reports no new coronavirus cases

comments
gisele eating pizza

Quiz: Celebs and their unusual food faves

comments
Newsround Home