With lots of concerts and musical festivals being cancelled because of coronavirus, artists have been turning to the internet to reach out to their fans.

Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato have come up with a way to keep their Instagram followers entertained – with Miley launching a online chat show.

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello have announced they are to perfom a concert online very soon and stars like Pink, John Legend, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin have all given special video performances, live streaming them on Instagram.