play
Watch Newsround

Coronavirus: Send us your questions about school closures

Last updated at 13:42
comments
View Comments
children-in-classroom.Getty Images

Schools across the UK have been closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Some schools have been kept open for the children of key workers, including those who work for the NHS or police. Children who need extra help and support are also able to continue going to school.

However, the government's decision to shut schools affects the majority of primary and secondary school students in the UK and the changes have probably left you with lots of questions.

Perhaps you're worried about whether you'll get to sit your exams, or maybe you're wondering how not attending lessons or speaking to your teachers will affect you.

Newsround will be putting your questions to a BBC expert who'll be providing some much needed answers about your education.

Write your questions in the comments section below or email us at newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk and we'll do our best to answer as many as possible.

More like this

Keyframe #1
play
1:28

Coronavirus: What's school at home really like it?

a sign saying a park is closed

Coronavirus: What is being done to tackle the virus?

Laverne Antrobus

Coronavirus: Here's some advice if you're worried about it

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

doing schoolwork at home

We want to hear about your new timetable!

comments
59
chris-hadfield-astronaut.

'Look after your spaceship' - astronaut tips on self-isolation as PM warns people to stay home

comments
3
olympic-ring

Tokyo 2020: Will the Olympics be postponed because of coronavirus?

comments
2
Newsround Home