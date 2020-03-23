Coronavirus: Send us your questions about school closures

Getty Images

Schools across the UK have been closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Some schools have been kept open for the children of key workers, including those who work for the NHS or police. Children who need extra help and support are also able to continue going to school.

However, the government's decision to shut schools affects the majority of primary and secondary school students in the UK and the changes have probably left you with lots of questions.

Perhaps you're worried about whether you'll get to sit your exams, or maybe you're wondering how not attending lessons or speaking to your teachers will affect you.

Newsround will be putting your questions to a BBC expert who'll be providing some much needed answers about your education.

Write your questions in the comments section below or email us at newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk and we'll do our best to answer as many as possible.