Coronavirus: Rainbows in windows to spread joy

Twitter/ Dee Wright This brilliant rainbow window in the UK was posted on social media

If you're wondering how to keep yourself occupied at the moment then this might be the thing for you.

With social distancing and lots of places including many schools closing because of coronavirus, children are connecting with each other by painting colourful rainbows and putting them in their windows for others to see.

It's thought the rainbow trend started in Italy, but has rapidly caught on in other countries including the US, Canada, Spain and now the UK.

Getty Images In Italy the message andrà tutto bene which means everything will be fine is being shared

In the UK lots of rainbows have been shared on social media, with one Facebook group called Chase the Rainbow suggesting:

"Create a rainbow picture to display in your window so that children can go rainbow spotting whilst out for walks."

Rowan Clark These rainbows brightened up a street in Manchester

And on Twitter people are sharing their own photos with #chasetherainbow.

There is even an interactive map which has been created so people can see where the rainbows are.

Twitter/ @MrsVM_Thatto This primary school in St Helens has put their rainbows in the school window

And some schools have got in on the action, getting kids to paint their rainbows either to take home or put up in the class window.

What do you think?

Have you spotted any rainbows? Are you making your own?

Let us know in the comments.